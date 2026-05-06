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Rupee rises 23 paise to 94.95 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95, then gained some ground and touched an early high of 94.95, registering a gain of 23 paise from its previous low.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:43 IST
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