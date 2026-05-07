Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 94.26 against US dollar

Forex traders said Brent oil prices have fallen below $100 per barrel on a rise in investor risk appetite in global markets on hopes of peace between the US and Iran.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us