Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 23 paise to settle at 92.91 against US dollar

The rupee jumped 28 paise to 92.86 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and positive sentiment in domestic equity markets.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us