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Rupee rises 25 paise to close at 95.36 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.47, then touched an intraday high of 95.23 and a low of 95.67 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:04 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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