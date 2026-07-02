Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 26 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95, then touched 94.90 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 26 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeMarketsUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us