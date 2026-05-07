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Rupee rises 27 paise to close at 94.22 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee witnessed high volatility. It opened at 94.77 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 28 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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