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Rupee rises 28 paise to 92.86 against US dollar in early trade

Buying of Indian equities by foreign investors also supported the local currency even though it stayed under pressure due to a firm dollar, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:55 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

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