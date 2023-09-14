Rupee rises 8 paise to 82.93 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 82.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is witnessing a range-bound trading against the dollar as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by elevated crude oil prices and a firm US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.98 against the dollar, and touched 82.93, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 83.01 against the US currency.