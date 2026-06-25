Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 31 paise to 94.24 against US dollar in early

A weaker greenback and positive sentiments in the domestic equity market further supported the local unit while heavy FII outflows prevented a sharper rise, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 04:58 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us