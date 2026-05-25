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Rupee rises 34 paise to close at 95.26 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.36 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.12 and a low of 95.44 during the trade.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:32 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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