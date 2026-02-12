Rupee rises 38 paise to 90.40 against US dollar in early trade

<p>Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 38 paise to 90.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by foreign fund inflows and suspected RBI intervention.</p>.<p>Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, while not massive, provided a psychological anchor. Moreover, the RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.55 against the US dollar, then gained momentum and touched 90.40, registering a rise of 38 paise over its previous close.</p>.<p>In the initial trade, the rupee also touched 90.56 against the American currency.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 22 paise to close at 90.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday.</p>.Stock markets end higher; ITC, banks lead recovery as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged.<p>"The RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system. With surplus liquidity hovering near Rs 3 trillion — the highest in six months — banks are flush with cash," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said in a note.</p>.<p>Pabari further noted that elevated crude oil prices continued to hover like a silent tax on the economy. Geopolitical tensions remained unresolved, keeping risk appetite restrained.</p>.<p>"Meanwhile, steady dollar demand persisted in the background. Add to that the lingering uncertainty around the US-India trade framework -- including the earlier revisions to the White House fact sheet -- and the mood naturally turned cautious," he said.</p>.<p>Forex traders said that while markets initially welcomed the India-US trade deal, fresh concerns have emerged after the White House released its fact sheet.</p>.<p>The fact sheet highlights key terms of the agreement, including that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products.</p>.Gaming addiction: App developers, psychologist throw light on harmful task-based games.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 96.78.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.42 per cent higher at USD 69.69 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 349.87 points to 83,883.77 in early trade, while the Nifty was down 106.60 points to 25,847.25.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, foreign institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 943.81 crore, according to exchange data.</p>