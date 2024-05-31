Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.24 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday boosted by robust sentiment in domestic equity markets and a downward trend in the crude oil prices overseas.

Forex traders said, however, strong American currency and unabated outflow of foreign capital weighed on the local unit.

Also, they said market participants are expected to take cues from domestic macroeconomic data to be released later in the day.