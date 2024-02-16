Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 83.01 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee rose 4 paise to settle at 83.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, amid positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds, however, capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.03 and touched the intraday high of 83.00 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.01 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise lower at 83.05 against the US dollar.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee appreciated on positive domestic markets.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.07 per cent higher at 104.36.

"US dollar index recovered on declining expectations of a rate cut by the US Fed in March and May 2024. Economic data from the US was slightly disappointing for the greenback," Choudhary said.