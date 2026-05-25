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Rupee rises 40 paise to 95.20 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as the US and Iran have 'largely negotiated' a peace pact to end the nearly three-month war.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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