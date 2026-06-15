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Rupee rises 47 paise to settle at 94.71 against US dollar

A surge in the domestic equity markets and a weaker US dollar further drove the local unit, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:31 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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