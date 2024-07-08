Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Monday rose 5 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day almost flat at 83.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.48 and hit the intraday high of 83.45 and a low of 83.50 against the American currency during the session.

It finally settled at 83.49 (provisional) against the dollar, 1 paisa higher than its previous close.

More to follow...