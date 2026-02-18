Menu
Rupee rises 5 paise to 90.67 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, rupee opened at 90.60 but lost some ground to trade at 90.67 against the US dollar, higher by 5 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 04:44 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 04:44 IST
