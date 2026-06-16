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Rupee rises 5 paise to 94.53 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.69, then gained momentum and touched 94.53 in initial trade, registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:43 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexUSD

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