Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to 95.53 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the agreement is expected to keep trade flowing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz while both countries continue negotiations around Iran’s nuclear program.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 05:25 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us