<p>Mumbai: The rupee rose 5 paise to close at 90.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday driven by inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets.</p><p>However, higher global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.60 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 90.60-90.71 before settling at 90.67 (provisional), higher by 5 paise against its previous close.</p><p>The rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 90.72 against the US dollar on Tuesday.</p><p>"The rupee remained range-bound with the dollar being protected by the RBI," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 97.22.</p><p>"The dollar index was slightly higher, and analysts expect scope for a near-term rebound after a prolonged slump. Strong US growth and foreign investment interest supported the dollar," Bhansali added.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 67.57 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 283.29 points to settle at 83,734.25, while the Nifty advanced 93.95 points to 25,819.35.</p><p>On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors turned net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 995.21 crore, according to exchange data.</p>