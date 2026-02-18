Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 90.67 against US dollar

The rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 90.72 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 10:55 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us