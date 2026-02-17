Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 90.69 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 90.74 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 10:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us