<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee</a> gained 5 paise to settle at 90.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, backed by positive domestic equity markets and lower crude prices overseas.</p><p>Sustained outflow of foreign funds and a firm American currency, however, weighed on the Indian currency and capped its gains, forex traders said.</p><p>In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.72 against the US dollar and moved in a tight range, touching a high of 90.64 and a low of 90.78 in intraday deals.</p><p>The unit finally ended the session at 90.69 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous closing level.</p><p>On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 90.74 against the US dollar.</p><p>Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said that the rupee traded with a slight negative bias on FII outflows and a positive dollar. However, a positive tone in the domestic markets and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside.</p><p>"Investors may now watch out for housing market and GDP data from the US this week. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 90.50 to Rs 91," Choudhary said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 97.03.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.83 per cent lower at USD 68.08 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 173.81 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 83,450.96, while the Nifty went up 42.65 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,725.40.</p><p>On Monday, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 972.13 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>Government data released on Monday showed the country's exports rose marginally by 0.61 per cent to USD 36.56 billion in January, while trade deficit widened to a three-month high of USD 34.68 billion.</p><p>Imports rose 19.2 per cent - the highest so far this fiscal - to a three-month high of USD 71.24 billion in January, driven by a sharp rise in inbound shipments of gold and silver due to higher prices, the data showed.</p>