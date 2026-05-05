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Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 95.18 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee fell 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.23 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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