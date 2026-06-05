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Rupee rises 50 paise to 95.24 against US dollar post RBI policy decision

The RBI expectedly kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices caused by the West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:43 IST
USIndiaCurrencyRBIMarketsWest Asiabusiness

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