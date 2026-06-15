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Rupee rises 58 paise to 94.60 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.70 against the US dollar before rising further to 94.60, up 58 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 05:01 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexUSD

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