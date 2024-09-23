Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.46 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian currency has been on a recovery path since September 11 when it had settled at 83.99 against the American currency, a tad higher than the lowest level of 84.09 recorded on August 5.

The upward move of the Indian currency was attributed to the US Federal Reserve's decision to reduce benchmark interest rate by 0.50 per cent last week and positive commentary by the Fed chair about the American economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up by 0.07 per cent to 100.49.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, advanced 0.74 per cent to $75.04 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 224.99 points, or 0.27 per cent, to an all-time high of 84,769.30, while the Nifty advanced 86.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, to hit its new peak of 25,877.15. On Friday, both the indices surged more than 1 per cent and ended at their highest levels.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 14,064.05 crore, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves rose by $223 million to a new all-time high of USD 689.458 billion for the week ended on September 13, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.