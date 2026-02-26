Menu
Rupee rises 6 paise to 90.85 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.86 against the greenback before inching up to 90.85, higher by 6 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 04:45 IST
