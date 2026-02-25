<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rupee">rupee</a> gained 6 paise to 90.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday aided by a weaker greenback and a strong opening in the domestic equity markets.</p>.<p>However, a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and FII outflows prevented sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.94 against the greenback before rising to 90.89, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee traded in a narrow range on Tuesday and settled 6 paise lower at 90.95 against the US dollar.</p>.Indian rupee enters 2026 on the back foot after worst annual drop in three years.<p>"Dollar buying continued on Tuesday as the rupee ended at 90.95 with hardly a 6 paise movement for the whole day. The range for the day could be around 90.75-91.25 with dips to the dollar getting bought," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent down at 97.77.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.37 per cent to USD 71.74 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>The domestic equity markets rebounded with the Sensex jumping 558.79 points to 82,784.71, and the Nifty climbed 157.05 points to 25,581.70.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 102.53 crore, according to exchange data. </p>