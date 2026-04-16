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Rupee rises 6 paise to 93.27 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 93.33 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 05:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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