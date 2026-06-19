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Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 94.34 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note, on optimism that trade negotiations between India and the US are set to gain momentum.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:30 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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