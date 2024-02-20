Rupee rises 6 paise to settle at 82.95 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 6 paise to settle at 82.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid robust equity market sentiment and a weak American currency.

Forex traders said, sustained outflow of foreign funds capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 and touched the intraday high of 82.91 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 82.95 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.