Rupee rises 6 paise to settle at 85.51 against US dollar

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 123.42 points to end at 82,515.14, while the Nifty rose 37.15 points to 25,141.40.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 10:50 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 10:50 IST
