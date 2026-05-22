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Rupee rises 63 paise to close at 95.73 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded 50 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 96.36 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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