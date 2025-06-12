Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 7 paise to 85.46 against US dollar in early trade

Investors will watch out for CPI data later on Thursday, which could determine the range for the local unit, forex traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 03:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 03:47 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us