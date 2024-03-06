Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 82.83 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 7 paise to settle at 82.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and a rally in domestic equities.

However, surging crude oil prices in international markets put pressure on the local currency and restricted the rise, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.90 and oscillated between the peak of 82.82 and the lowest level of 82.91 against the greenback during intra-day deals. The currency finally settled at 82.83 (provisional), registering a gain of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled flat at 82.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.19 per cent to 103.55.