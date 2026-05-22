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Rupee rises 76 paise to close at 95.60 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.30 against the US dollar and stayed firm during the intraday.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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