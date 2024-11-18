Home
Rupee rises 8 paise to 84.38 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.42 and strengthened further to 84.38 against the greenback, trading 8 paise higher from its previous close.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 03:41 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 03:41 IST
