Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 67,221.13 points.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent to 19,993.20 Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.