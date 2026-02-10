Menu
Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 90.57 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch an intraday low of 90.77 and a high of 90.48 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 11:05 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 11:05 IST
