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Rupee settles 1 paisa higher to close at 94.15 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.25 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday high of 94.11 and a low of 94.28 against the greenback during the day.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeIndian RupeeForexMarketsSensex

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