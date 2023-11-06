Rupee settles 1 paisa lower at 83.21 against US dollar

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said, 'Rupee is expected to remain in the range of 83.00 to 83.35 tomorrow as indices move up with a risk on sentiments and Asian currencies rise to six week highs."

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69. The Nifty rose 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.