Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 83.26 against US dollar

"After Fed dovishness, US dollar was still well bid against the rupee as ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) payments continued along with oil bids and FPI outflows. Dollar index fell to 106.20 while Asian currencies also gained. The US 10-year bond yield was also down since morning after falling about 20 bps yesterday. Meanwhile, Indian equities surged ahead by 0.8 per cent on risk on sentiments," Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.