Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 83.18 against US dollar

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 220.05 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 75,170.45 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 44.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 22,888.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 541.22 crore, according to exchange data.