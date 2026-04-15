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Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 93.44 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.19 and touched the intraday high of 93.13 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:05 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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