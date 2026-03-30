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Rupee breaches 95/USD level; settles at 94.78 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed high volatility and swung 165 paise during intra-day trade as the West Asia crisis entered the 31st day keeping energy markets nervous.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:00 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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