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Rupee settles at record low of 95.73 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias amid inflation concerns and the strength of the US dollar in the overseas market.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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