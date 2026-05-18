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Rupee settles at record low of 96.35 against US dollar

Forex traders said the global market sentiments continue to dampen amid simmering tensions between the US and Iran.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

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