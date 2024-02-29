Rupee settles flat at 82.91 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday settled flat at 82.91 (provisional) against the US dollar, as the support from lower crude oil prices and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas was offset by sustained foreign capital outflows.

Besides, a positive trend in equity markets provided a cushion to the domestic unit, forex traders said.

Market participants were also cautious ahead of the domestic GDP data to be released later in the day, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.88 and touched the intra-day low of 82.94 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at its previous day's closing level of 82.91 (provisional) against the dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 2 paise lower at 82.91 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 103.78.