Rupee settles flat at 83.26 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee settled flat at 83.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as weak domestic equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

However, a decline in crude oil prices supported the local currency amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, in a range-bound trade, the rupee opened at 83.26 and finally settled at the same level as the American currency.

During the day, the rupee witnessed range-bound trade, it saw an intra-day high of 83.25 and a low of 83.27 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee traded on a flat note and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against the US dollar.