Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee settles flat at 83.99 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.96 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 83.95 and a low of 83.99.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:03 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us