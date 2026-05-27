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Rupee settles on flat note, up 2 paise at 95.68 against US dollar

At the end of Wednesday's close, the rupee was quoted at 95.68 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous closing.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:49 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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